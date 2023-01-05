In Photos: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I – India Face Uphill Climb

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Captains Hardik Pandya & Dasun Shanaka before the game
Photo: BCCI
The Indian men's cricket team won the toss and chose to bowl in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka, here in Pune on Thursday, 5 January. The visitors scored 206 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in the first innings.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka plays a shot. He played an impressive knock of 52 runs from 31 deliveries.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Kusal Mendis celebrates his fifty. It was his 11th half-century in this format of the game.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal brought the downfall of Kusal Mendis, handing India their first breakthrough in the ninth over.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Axar Patel & Rahul Tripathi celebrate the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. The opening batter scored a cautious 33 off 35 deliveries.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Charith Asalanka of Sri Lanka hits a six. The left-handed batter played a crucial cameo of 37 runs from 19 deliveries.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Umran Malik celebrates his third wicket with teammates. He dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka's skipper Dasun Shanaka strikes a boundary. He played a captain's knock of 56 runs from 22 balls.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Dasun Shanaka celebrates his fifth T20I half-century.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)