India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: India Elect to Bowl, Play Karthik Ahead of Pant

India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 encounter in Dubai on Sunday.
(Photo:Twitter/BCCI)
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match on a light green top at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday.
Dinesh Karthik will don the wicket-keeper's role for Team India in place of Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan will play as the third seamer.
Pakistan will field three pacers and two spinners with 19-year-old Naseem Shah making his T20I debut in the much-awaited encounter.
“I don't think the toss is that important. Having played here for a few years now, I thought having a score in front of us would be a good option. There is some grass covering and we want to exploit it. Rishabh Pant, unfortunately, misses out, we got out with Karthik. Avesh is the third seamer,” Rohit said after winning the toss.
Pakistan captain Babar said, “We wanted to bowl first but that is not in our hand. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and Naseem is making his debut.”
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.
