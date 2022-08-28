India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2022: India Elect to Bowl, Play Karthik Ahead of Pant

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match on a light green top at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday.

Dinesh Karthik will don the wicket-keeper's role for Team India in place of Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan will play as the third seamer.

Pakistan will field three pacers and two spinners with 19-year-old Naseem Shah making his T20I debut in the much-awaited encounter.