Babar Azam Comes Out in Support of Out-of-form India Star Virat Kohli Once Again

Virat Kohli may be going through a prolonged lean patch but competing against a cricketer like him is extremely challenging and one has to be on top of his game to match the Indian star, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on Saturday.

"Nothing is easy in life. There are challenges everywhere. It is up to you how you achieve things in life and how you overcome the challenges you face. Virat is still one of the best batters in world cricket," Babar said on the eve of the blockbuster Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.