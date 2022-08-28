Naseem Shah to Make His T20I Debut for Pakistan in Asia Cup Clash Against India

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Naseem Shah to Make His T20I Debut for Pakistan in Asia Cup Clash Against India

The 19-year-old pacer has featured in 13 Tests and three ODIs for Pakistan so far.
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah in action during an ODI match earlier in August. 

(Photo: Twitter/ Pakistan Cricket)

19-year-old Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut for Pakistan in the high-octane Asia Cup 2022 clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The announcement regarding the right-arm pacer’s debut was made via the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Naseem, who made his Test debut against Australia back in November 2019 as a 16-year-old has 33 wickets from 13 matches in the red-ball format. The young fast bowler, however, made his white-ball debut just recently.

Naseem featured in Pakistan’s ODI side for the first time earlier this month against Netherlands and has played three times so far and has picked up 10 wickets.

“I recently made my white-ball debut, in the ODIs. I could perform good there. The debut match of any format you play is always an important match for you, the kind of impact you create,” Naseem said.

Speaking about the upcoming match against India, Naseem said, “We all know it's a big match, but I will try to play it as a normal game and hope to perform well.”

“Firstly, I want to thank God and happy to play all three formats for Pakistan. There are a lot of people who have helped me with my cricket, but it will take a long time to list each one of them. I would like to thank them all, my family, especially those who pray for me,” he concluded.

