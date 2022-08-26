Relive the Best of India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry: 12 Greatest Moments Ever

Over the course of cricketing history, India-Pakistan matches have enthralled fans not just on both sides of the border but all over the globe.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Over the course of cricketing history, India-Pakistan matches have enthralled fans not just on both sides of the border but all over the globe.
The closest that might come to a cricketing rivalry between these two nations is the Ashes Test series played between Australia and England.
However, what makes the India-Pakistan encounter arguably even fiercer on the field is the history between the two nations off it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)