Wishes Pour in for Kohli From India Teammates Ahead of His 100th T20I Match

To play a hundred games in a particular format of international cricket, one needs to be performing consistently at the highest level. In Kohli's case, who made his T20I debut in June 2010 against Zimbabwe, it is persistent efforts and evolving his T20I game for 12 years.

"100 T20 internationals, I think it's another milestone for you Virat Bhai. I feel the way you are on the field, be the same way, electrifying and spreading as much knowledge as possible. I love to see you on the ground as you are, and we learn a lot. Just be yourself and enjoy," said Suryakumar.

Jadeja, who has played with Kohli since their formative days, including the victorious 20'8 U19 Men's World Cup, was all praise for Kohli.

"I remember when we were playing under-19, since then his dedication and hunger for runs is still fresh or in my opinion even more because from Under-19 till now, his goal has been to always work hard to get runs, improve his fitness, game, and more."