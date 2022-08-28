India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Toss Coming up at 7PM

India vs Pakistan Live score and Latest updates of Asia Cup 2022 T20I Match.
India leads 8-5 against Pakistan in head-to-head records in the Asia Cup.
India have seven Asia Cup titles in their cabinet, while Pakistan have won this competition only twice.
These two teams are part of Group A, alongside Hong Kong.
The match will start at 7:30pm, with the toss scheduled to take place at 7pm.
With Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr out with injuries, young speedster Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut for Pakistan in this match.
The 19-year-old has played three ODI matches for his nation, in which he scalped 10 wickets at an average of 11.10 and an economy rate of only 4.26 runs per over.
After around ten months since the ill-fated T20 World Cup clash, where they were handed a ten-wicket defeat, India will once again take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Ground.
The competition, however, is different this time around. This will be the first match of Asia Cup 2022 for both sides, where they have been placed in Group A alongside Hong Kong.
India’s record against Pakistan in this particular competition is impressive, while the men in blue have also done well in T20I cricket in recent times. Since that defeat against Pakistan, India have played 27 T20I matches and have won 21 of those games.
Similarly, Pakistan have also looked very confident in this format in their recent fixtures. They have lost only two of their last 17 T20I matches, one of which was the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat against Australia.
As for the teams, both India and Pakistan will miss their respective pace spearheads in Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi. Two of the current top three batters in ICC’s men’s T20I rankings are from Pakistan – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Hence, the green shirts will be heavily dependent on them to provide a solid start, while the onus will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to scalp early wickets for India.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
