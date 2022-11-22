India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch in India

Team India is currently heading 1-0 in the T20I series which consists of three matches. It is important to note that India beat New Zealand in the second T20I match on Sunday. The third T20I match between India vs New Zealand is all set to take place on Tuesday, 22 November. This is the final match between the two teams. The first match was cancelled due to rain and now Team India is focusing on the third match to win the series.

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match on Tuesday. Fans in India want the Men in Blue to win the T20 series. New Zealand will also try their best to win the match on Tuesday and level the series. We have all the latest live-streaming details for you.