India vs NZ: NZ Captain Kane Williamson To Miss 3rd T20I for Medical Appointment

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third T20 International at Napier on Tuesday, 22 November, to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Domestic side Auckland Aces' batter Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier later on Monday, 21 November. Williamson will rejoin the squad on Wednesday when the One-day International squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday.