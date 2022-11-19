India vs New Zealand Live Stream: When, Where to Watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Match

When and Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International Match be played?

The second T20 International match between India and New Zealand will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Sunday, 20 November.

When will the toss for India vs New Zealand Match take place?

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will face each other for the toss at 11.30 AM (IST) on 20 November, Sunday. The match will start at around 12 Noon (IST).

On Which TV channels can you watch the live 2nd T20 match between India and New Zealand?

In India, DD Sports and Star Sports have the right to broadcast the 2nd T20 Match between India and New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International Match: where can you watch the live streaming on Internet?

The India vs New Zealand T20 matches will be live streamed on Amazon Prime. Only the prime subscribers will be able to watch the match live.