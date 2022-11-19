India vs New Zealand Live Stream: When, Where to Watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Match

IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Cricket LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch the match.
(Photo: AP)
India will be playing its second match of the New Zealand tour on 20 November 2022. This T20 tour is a 3-match series and it is an important match since the tour-opener T20I in Wellington was abandoned due to rains on Friday. So, now the series has become a two-match series technically. The washed-out game at Wellington's Sky Stadium is to blame and now the second match of the series will be at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, 20 November.
Whichever team wins the second match will have higher chance of winning the series during the 3rd T20 at Napier, the losing team's aim will be to draw the series. Let's have a look at the squads, and live streaming details as to when and where to watch the IND vs NZ second match of the series.
India (Playing XI) from the squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
New Zealand (Playing XI) from the squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.
When and Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International Match be played?
The second T20 International match between India and New Zealand will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Sunday, 20 November.
When will the toss for India vs New Zealand Match take place?
Indian skipper Hardik Pandya and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will face each other for the toss at 11.30 AM (IST) on 20 November, Sunday. The match will start at around 12 Noon (IST).
On Which TV channels can you watch the live 2nd T20 match between India and New Zealand?
In India, DD Sports and Star Sports have the right to broadcast the 2nd T20 Match between India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International Match: where can you watch the live streaming on Internet?
The India vs New Zealand T20 matches will be live streamed on Amazon Prime. Only the prime subscribers will be able to watch the match live.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)