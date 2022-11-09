India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2022 will be played on Thursday, 10 November at 1:30 pm.
India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Team India and England will play against each other in the semi-final match on Thursday, 10 November 2022. The IND vs ENG T20 semi-final 2022 would be interesting to watch as both the teams are among the top ranked T20 teams in the world.
The India vs England T20 Semi-final would be a nail-biting match because both the teams have showcased an amazing performance in the ICC Men's T20 Series 2022 and will leave no stone unturned to reach the finals.
Let us read about the Date, Time, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming of India vs England T20 Semi-Final 2022.
Talking about the history, the men in blue won the T20 World Cup in 2007 while as the team England won T20 World Cup 2010. Both the teams would try their best to repeat history and it would be enthralling to watch.
Currently, team India is on the top of the T20 World Cup 2022 points table (Group 2) with 8 points while as England is on second number (Group 1) with 7 points.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs England Semi-Final Date and Time
The India vs England T20 Semi-Final will be played on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at 1:30 pm (IST).
IND vs ENG T20 Semi-Final 2022 Venue
The second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 series between India and England will be played tomorrow at Adelaide Oval, Australia.
India vs England T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast?
The live telecast of India vs England T20 semi-final will be available on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also enjoy the IND vs ENG Semi-Final live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2022: Team Squads
Following is the teams squads of IND vs ENG T20 semi-final match that will be played tomorrow at Adelaide Oval, Australia.
Team England Squad: Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Mooen Ali, and Sam Curran.
Team India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, and Ravichdran Ashwin.
