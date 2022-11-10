India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi Final: India Defeated by 10 Wickets

India and England have made it to the semi-finals not because they were fortunate, but owing to their impressive show at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 so far. The 2007 champions, India started their campaign with victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The third fixture against South Africa was the only instance where Rohit Sharma’s men did not look very convincing, but they bounced back with back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

As for England, they defeated Afghanistan in their first match, but then had a shock defeat against Ireland. The third fixture against Australia was abandoned, but just when they had their backs to the wall, Jos Buttler’s boys turned things around in fine fashion by securing wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their last two matches.