India vs England, T20 World Cup Semi Final: India Defeated by 10 Wickets

India vs England Semi Final Live Score and T20 World Cup 2022 Updates
(Photo: PTI)
England handed India a 10-wicket defeat in the second semi-final of ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
England chased down a target of 169 in 16 overs without losing any wicket.
Jos Buttler scored 80 runs in 49 deliveries, while Alex Hales struck 86 runs in 47 deliveries.
India scored 168/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
India and England have made it to the semi-finals not because they were fortunate, but owing to their impressive show at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 so far. The 2007 champions, India started their campaign with victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands.
The third fixture against South Africa was the only instance where Rohit Sharma’s men did not look very convincing, but they bounced back with back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
As for England, they defeated Afghanistan in their first match, but then had a shock defeat against Ireland. The third fixture against Australia was abandoned, but just when they had their backs to the wall, Jos Buttler’s boys turned things around in fine fashion by securing wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their last two matches.
How big a factor will toss be at the Adelaide Oval?
Let us look at the recent statistics. There have been four matches on this venue in this competition, of which the team batting second won four. Targets have been defended successfully only in two of these six matches.
Ahead of the all-important clash, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma explained why it will be important not to get too ahead, and simply stick to the plans.
"It's important to not get ahead of ourselves and we do understand as well that we have to play good cricket to win that game, which we have done in this tournament. We just need to stick to it," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.
England skipper Jos Buttler, on the other hand, claimed that being in knockout-like situations previously will help the team. "We've played in two must-win games just before this, as well, so we're used to that feeling of being in knockout cricket already. So we feel that we've gained some good confidence from those matches," he said.
Winning individual battles will be of paramount importance in today's match. India will hope that Adil Rashid does not add to his excellent numbers against Virat Kohli, while Rohit Sharma can take the attack on Sam Curran.
As for England, Jos Buttler's poor records against Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a major cause of concern, while Dawid Malan could have a tough time against Ravichandran Ashwin, given his unimpressive statistics against off-spinners.
England skipper Jos Buttler won the flip of the coin and opted to bowl first. The chasing teams have done well in the recent matches on this ground, which explains Buttler's decision.
"Looks a good wicket. Hope it stays well the whole game," the wicketkeeper-batter said after the toss.
For Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, England's decision has worked out in his favour as he stated he wanted to bat first in any case. "We would have batted first anyway. We've played some good cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have all tournament," Sharma said.
England have made two changes to their playing XI due to injuries. Mark Wood and Dawid Malan will not feature today, and in their places, Chris Jordan and Phil Salt have been provided opportunities.
The Indian management opted against making changes to their playing XI.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.
As we eagerly wait for the first delivery of what promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Hardik Pandya shared his thoughts on the game and on his aspirations.
"I am very excited, it is the semi-final of a World Cup. Every ball will matter from here. Very excited. At the same time, trying to keep calm and follow the processes that got us here. A lot of people keep asking how do you find yourself calm in these situations," Hardik said.
The first over of a World Cup semi-final - it does not get much bigger than this. Ben Stokes has the ball for England, KL Rahul is on strike for India. Off we go.
India could not have asked for a better start as KL Rahul struck a boundary in the very first delivery of the match. However, Stokes made a decent comeback, conceding only two runs in the next five deliveries.
India are 6/0 after the first over.
Chris Woakes strikes in his first over! KL Rahul is taken aback by a sharp bouncer, and in an attempt to somehow bring the ball down, the Indian opener ended up giving a simple catch to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.
Big wicket for England. India are 10/1 after 2 overs.
England must be delighted with the start they have got here. Sam Curran was given the ball to bowl the third over, and the Three Lions' in-form bowler did well to concede only a single.
India are 11/1 after 3 overs.
Jaw-dropping stuff from Kohli. The former skipper started the fourth over by hitting express pacer, Chris Woakes, over covers for a huge six.
10 runs came from the over. India are 21/1 after 4 overs.
Now then, how quickly has the momentum changed here at the Adelaide Oval. Rohit Sharma took the attack on Sam Curran in the fifth over and struck back-to-back boundaries. However, he also survived a scare, with Harry Brook dropping a catch.
India are 31/1 after 5 overs.
Adil Rashid bowled the last over of the powerplay, and did well to concede only 7 runs after being struck for a boundary in the first ball.
India are 38/1 after 6 overs.
Runs are coming pretty easily for India, albeit not at a spectacular rate. Part-timer Liam Livingstone conceded 8 runs in his first over.
India are 46/1 after 7 overs.
Impressive second over from Adil Rashid. The veteran spinner used his variations perfectly, conceding only five runs in the eighth over of the innings.
India are 51/1 after 8 overs.
Playing as a replacement of the injured Mark Wood, Chris Jordan has provided England a huge breakthrough here in only his first over. Attempting a maximum, the Indian captain ended up giving a catch to Sam Curran.
India are 57/2 after 9 overs.
Adil Rashid might not have any wickets to his name, but he has done an excellent job in putting a halt on the flow of runs. Only five runs came from his third over.
After 10 overs, India are 62/2
Just as when it seemed England were strengthening their hold on the game, Suryakumar Yadav brought the men in blue back in the hunt with a four and a six.
India are 74/2 after 11 overs.
This is a huge, huge moment in the match. The number one T20I batter in men's cricket, Suryakumar Yadav has to take the long walk back to the pavilion just as when he was starting to accelerate. Adil Rashid has done the trick for the Three Lions.
India are 77/3 after 12 overs.
England skipper Jos Buttler deserves credit for how he has utilised his bowling options today. With the Indian batters struggling against spin, Liam Livingstone was brought back into the attack and he conceded just 3 runs.
India are 80/3 after 13 overs.
It is about time the Indian batters change gears, and they did so in the 14th over of the innings, as Chris Woakes conceded 10 runs in his third over.
India are 90/3 after 14 overs.
Liam Livingstone's third over produced 10 runs for the Indian team, as they reach the 100-run mark. Keeping today's score aside, there is also a big development as Virat Kohli completed 4000 runs in T20I cricket.
India are 100/3 after 15 overs.
The momentum has swung once again, as for the third consecutive time, India accumulated 10 runs in an over. Chris Jordan was the bowler this time around.
India are 110/3 after 16 overs.
Sam Curran's third over started with a scintillating six from Hardik Pandya's bat, but the left-arm seamer then managed to pull things back by conceding only 5 runs in the next 5 deliveries.
India are 121/3 after 17 overs.
Virat Kohli lost his wicket in the last delivery of the 18th over, but India will be happy with what Chris Jordan's third over yielded. Thanks to a couple of sensational hits from Hardik Pandya, 15 runs came from the over, while Kohli did manage to bring up another half-century before losing his wicket.
India are 136/4 after 18 overs.
Massive over for India! Sam Curran was smacked to all parts of the ground by Hardik Pandya, who has brought up his half-century in only 29 deliveries.
India are 156/4 after 19 overs.
An innings of a lifetime from Hardik Pandya - one that every Indian fan present at the Adelaide Oval, and those following the match from elsewhere, will remember and cherish for a long, long time.
Chris Jordan's last over produced 12 runs and two wickets. Hardik Pandya ultimately managed to score 63 runs from 33 deliveries, helping India post a fighting total of 168/6.
Now, up to the bowlers!
The Three Lions have got just the start they would have wanted. Jos Buttler smacked three boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first over to set the tone very early on in the innings.
England are 13/0 after 1 over.
So far, so good from the England team. They will be satisfied with their batting in the first two overs, with Arshdeep Singh's first over yielding 8 runs.
England are 21/0 after 2 overs.
Nothing has worked out in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's favour so far. After conceding 12 runs in his first over, the veteran pacer conceded 13 runs in his second over.
England are 33/0 after 3 overs.
England have really done their homework diligently, as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales seem to know a specific plan for all of India's bowlers. Axar Patel's first over produced 8 runs.
England are 41/0 after 4 overs.
While the complexion of a match can change very quickly in T20I cricket, England certainly look favourites for a place in the final, given the sensational start they have got. Mohammed Shami conceded 11 runs in his first over.
England are 52/0 after 5 overs.
The powerplay has belonged to England, with the Indians barely putting up a fight. Axar Patel was once again expensive in his second over, conceding 11 runs.
England are 63/0 after 6 overs.
There is absolutely no stopping the onslaught from the English openers, as Buttler and Hales are going after every single bowler. In his first over, Ravichandran Ashwin conceded 12 runs, with Alex Hales hitting yet another six.
England are 75/0 after 7 overs. Hales is batting on 42, while skipper Buttler is batting on 29.
Alex Hales brings up what has been an incredible half-century. The opener looked in complete control of the situation since the very first delivery, and has played big shots in almost every over. Bowling his third over, Axar Patel conceded 9 runs.
England are 84/0 after 8 overs.
After what seems like ages, an Indian bowler has managed to eke out his over relatively unscathed. Hardik Pandya, India's saviour with the bat, might have a big task to do with the ball as he conceded only 7 runs in his first over.
England are 91/0 after 9 overs. Hales is batting on 51, Buttler is on 36.
Another decent over in terms of runs conceded, as Arshdeep Singh's second over yielded 7 runs. However, England will not mind these overs now, after having done the bulk of scoring in the powerplay itself. India desperately need a wicket now, as the match is almost out of their reach.
England are 98/0 after 10 overs.
One big hit every over - this has been England's mantra in this run chase, and so far, they have executed the gameplan with flawless effectiveness. Hardik Pandya's second over yielded 10 runs - including yet another maximum from Hales' willow. He is batting on 66, while Buttler is batting on 38.
England are 108/0 after 11 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the bowling attack, but he was greeted by Alex Hales with a four and a six. 15 runs came from the over, and now, it will be fair to say that England are only a few minutes away from confirming their berth in the final.
England are 123/0 after 12 overs.
The job is almost done, and now, England are in a hurry to finish things off here at Adelaide so that they can turn their attention to Melbourne - where the final will be played. Hardik Pandya's third over yielded 17 overs, including a four and a six from Buttler's bat. With this, the English skipper brought up his 19th T20I half-century.
England are 140/0 after 13 overs.
England are now only 15 runs away from victory. Mohammed Shami was handed the ball by Rohit Sharma to bowl the 14th over of the innings, and the veteran conceded 14 overs. Bulk of the scoring was done by Buttler, who struck a couple of boundaries and a six.
England are 154/0 after 15 overs.
After conceding 28 runs in his first three overs, Axar Patel ended his spell on a decent note - conceding only 2 runs in his last over. England are now 156/0, needing 13 runs from the last five overs.
England have beaten India by 10 wickets, thereby securing their place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final. This has been a batting masterclass from the Three Lions' openers - Alex Hales and Jos Buttler.
Chasing a target of 169 runs set by the Indian team, the duo looked in sublime touch right from the first over. India never managed to bounce back as both Buttler and Hales remained unbeaten. The former scored 80 runs, whilst the latter accumulated 86 runs.
The match promised to be thriller, but it did not pan out in that manner as England secured the victory very comfortably. India will be disappointed with how they batted, with the first 10 overs yielding only 62 runs. However, a brilliant knock of 63 runs from Hardik Pandya helped India put up a fighting total of 168 runs.
Pandya's knock did inspire hope, but the Indian bowlers had a day to forget, with English openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scoring runs freely. They accumulated 63 runs in the powerplay, but even when the fielding restrictions were lifted, the scoring rate did not take a dip. The onslaught continued till the end, with the Three Lions getting over the line with four overs to spare.
India's streak of semi-final defeats in ICC tournaments continue. Trying to put a finger on why the team is not turning up in knockouts, skipper Rohit Sharma said "It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy at the start."
"Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball, couldn't turn up today," he further added.
Speaking on the positives, he highlighted "When we won the first game, it showed a lot of character. The game against Bangladesh, it was a tricky one, but we held our nerves."
It is not long ago that England suffered a shock defeat against neighbours Ireland. Back then, it seemed that their time in the tournament will be cut short, but the Three Lions have pulled things back incredibly well.
"I think the character we have shown since the Ireland match has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. Rashid was batting at 11, that's incredible to know that we have such depth," he said.