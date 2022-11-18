India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Rain Washes off Series Opener in Wellington

Both India and New Zealand, the losing semi-finalists from the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, are on the road to rebuild for the T20 World Cup 2024 as well as fine-tune their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup through this white-ball tour running from November 18-30.

With stand-in head coach VVS Laxman insisting that the Hardik Pandya-led side, without many regular stars, will be looking to play fearless and flexible cricket during the series. While regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are missing from the tour along with Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami in T20Is, New Zealand are also without Trent Boult and Martin Guptill in the series.