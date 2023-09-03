India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Match: Date, Venue, Time, Squad, and Live Streaming

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Group A match: Date, Time, Squad, Venue, and Live Streaming.
(Photo: The Quint)
India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Group A ODI Match Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, Tickets, and More: After the India vs Pakistan match was called off due to rain yesterday on 2 September, team India is all set to play against Nepal on Monday, 4 September 2023. The India vs Nepal 2nd ODI Group A match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
After losing against Pakistan, Nepal is currently at the bottom position in the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. On the contrary, Pakistan is leading the Group A Asia Cup Points Table with 3 points, and has qualified for the Super Four. India is at spot two with 1 point.
A total of 13 matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting this year's Asia Cup. Cricket lovers must note down that all the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup matches will be played in the Sri Lanka.
The India vs Nepal 2nd ODI will be played on Monday, 4 September 2023.
The India vs Nepal Group A match will start at 3 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
The India vs Nepal Group A match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network on television.
Here are India and Nepal squads for Group A Asia Cup 2023 match on 4 September.
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Team Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan Kc, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Pratis Gc, Md Arif Sheikh, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Shyam Dhakal, Mahamad Asif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud (wk), and Sandeep Lamichhane.
