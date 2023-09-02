India vs Pakistan: Indian Fans Disheartened as Virat and Rohit Depart Early

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed early during India vs Pakistan on Saturday
(Photo: IANS)
The Indian cricket team is kick-start their 2023 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, which is being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 2 September. In a rain-affected match, the Indian team was left struggling early on, with the main batting pillars not being able to deliver.
Right after a rain break, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was bowled out by Shaheen Afridi, giving a major blow to the Indian team. The men in blue were dealt with another body when, when star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed in quick succession. Rohit scored 11 runs off 22 balls, whilst Virat could only put 4 runs on the board.
The departure of both the key Indian batters has left the fans disheartened, with many pinning their hopes on the Rohit-Virat pair to score the bulk of the runs. Here's how the Indian fans reacted to the pair's premature dismissals:
