India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: No Rain at Pallekele, 2:30pm Toss

India and Pakistan are competing in the third match of the 2023 Asia Cup, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
This is the first ODI meeting between the two neighbours since 2019.
Pakistan have started their campaign with a massive win over Nepal.
For India, this will be the opening encounter of the competition.
Toss is scheduled for 2:30pm, whilst the match will commence from 3pm.
Although the weather forecast did look ominous, weather gods have been lenient so far, with rain eluding Pallekele. The current update from the venue is – while dark clouds are hovering over the ground, the heavens have not opened up just yet. Fans will be hoping that they never do, for the next ten hours.
1540 days – That is how long fans of cricket have had to wait, to witness the game's most anticipated clash, India vs Pakistan, in the ODI format. Since the 2019 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, the teams have met only in the shortest format of the game, but the prolonged wait ends today, as the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium gets ready to host the two cricketing heavyweights.
Beyond yielding two points, today's clash at Kandy is hence being considered as a curtain-raiser for what is to unfold, in some circles.
Specifically from the tournament's perspective, Pakistan could not have asked for a better start to their campaign, having beaten Nepal by 238 runs in their first game. Albeit they have not won this competition since 2012, tides have since turned in their favour, with Babar Azam's leadership taking the green shirts to the top of the ICC men's ODI team rankings.
India, on the contrary, might be the most successful team in this competition, but with no ICC accolades to show for over the past decade, and having missed out on the Asia Cup silverware in an unceremonious fashion a year ago, will now be determined to make an impression.
We will be bringing you real-time updates from the match. Toss is at 2:30pm, whilst the first ball will be bowled thirty minutes later. Stay tuned!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)