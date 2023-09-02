India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: No Rain at Pallekele, 2:30pm Toss

Beyond yielding two points, today's clash at Kandy is hence being considered as a curtain-raiser for what is to unfold, in some circles.

Specifically from the tournament's perspective, Pakistan could not have asked for a better start to their campaign, having beaten Nepal by 238 runs in their first game. Albeit they have not won this competition since 2012, tides have since turned in their favour, with Babar Azam's leadership taking the green shirts to the top of the ICC men's ODI team rankings.

India, on the contrary, might be the most successful team in this competition, but with no ICC accolades to show for over the past decade, and having missed out on the Asia Cup silverware in an unceremonious fashion a year ago, will now be determined to make an impression.

