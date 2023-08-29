Asia Cup 2023: Looking Back at the Last 10 India vs Pakistan Meetings in ODIs

2. 23 September 2018, Asia Cup – India Won by 9 Wickets

The two teams met again in the same competition, but there was no alternation in the result. Deciding to bat first, Pakistan put 237/7 on the board, which the Indian team chased while losing only 1 wicket. Both Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, struck centuries.

1. 16 June 2019, ICC World Cup – India Won by 89 Runs

Though it was later broken in the T20 World Cup, India's then-flawless World Cup record against Pakistan remained protected in the last ODI meeting between the two sides.