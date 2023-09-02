India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Embraces Haris Rauf Ahead of Impending Battle

India vs Pakistan: Team India and Pakistan meet ahead of their clash
photo: PCB/Altered by the Quint
Team India is laying the groundwork for a much-awaited ODI clash against Pakistan, to kickstart its Asia Cup 2023 campaign. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2 August, at Pallekele International Stadium, this is the first time since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, that the two teams will be battling in an ODI game.
Ahead of the highly anticipated game, players from both nations were seen in jovial mood during the training session. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Virat Kohli was seen embracing Pakistanu speedster, Haris Rayd.
Notably, the pair played a crucial role in the last India-Pakistan encounter at the T20I World Cup 2022, wherein Kohli managed to seal the victory for India by playing some extraordinary shots off Rauf's bowling.
Pakistan opened its Asia Cup campaign against Nepal on Wednesday, 30 August, wherein they registered a massive victory by 238 runs. India, on the other hand, will play the first match of the intercontinental tournament on Saturday, against their arch-rivals.
Speaking about the Indian team's approach to the Asia Cup, Rohit can be heard saying, "The whole idea of being aggressive is to allow them to play their game but at the same time, we let the individuals take the decisions when they are in the middle because a lot of them are actually quite experienced and have played in these type of conditions. It's important to read the situation and conditions as well because it's not a T20 format, it's a 50-over format, where you have to apply a little more than T20 cricket."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)