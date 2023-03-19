Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: India Asked to Bat First, Rohit Sharma & Axar Patel Return

Australian skipper, Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field first in the second match of the three-match ODI series against India, here at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Like they were earlier this month in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australia find themselves in a perform-or-perish situation yet again, with India being a victory away from sealing the fate of the series. The first match saw the visitors succumbing to a five-wicket defeat.