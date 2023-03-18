Netflix’s ‘Caught Out’ on Match-Fixing Saga: A Bit Rushed, More of the Same

If a nightmare you lived as an Indian cricket fan through is replayed once again on a screen, then you want to avoid it at all costs. But once Netflix unveiled its documentary 'Caught Out', based on the cricket match-fixing scandal back in 2000, then one had to see it to check just what they have touched upon.

As the subtitle of the documentary informs, it gets up close and personal with the dirt in the game uncovered back at the start of the 21st century in India. In that sense it focuses purely on that tumultuous year when everything about the game seemed to be a lie and made you question your undying love for a sport that hooked you to it since your early years.

That’s what happened to most around the time.