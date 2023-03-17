Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Pacers Shine as India Bowl Australia Out for 188 Runs

Skipper Hardik Pandya took the responsibility of providing India with a breakthrough on his shoulders, and in the 13th minute of the match, he was successful in his sortie. Then batting on 22 runs, Smith edged a delivery straight into the safe palms of KL Rahul – subsequently losing the battle of the leaders.

Marsh, however, remained undeterred. The all-rounder recorded his 14th ODI half-century with a boundary off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling in the 18th over, whilst in the wrist spinner’s next over, he struck a four and a six.

With their scoring rate being north of six runs per over, it seemed that Australia will make it to the 300-run mark, but it remains a ‘could have been’ story, as Marsh’s dismissal in the next over triggered a batting collapse.