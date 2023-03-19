IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

India and Australia will face each other today again in the second match of the three-match ODI series 2023. The match will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

In the first match of the series on Friday, 17 March 2023, the men in blue beat team Australia by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul was in a good from and scored 75 runs and had a major contribution in India's win. Ravindra Jadeja also showed a brilliant performance and scored 45 runs.

Let us read about the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details.