IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Match 2023 live streaming and live telecast details.
India and Australia will face each other today again in the second match of the three-match ODI series 2023. The match will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
In the first match of the series on Friday, 17 March 2023, the men in blue beat team Australia by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KL Rahul was in a good from and scored 75 runs and had a major contribution in India's win. Ravindra Jadeja also showed a brilliant performance and scored 45 runs.
Let us read about the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, live telecast, and other important details.
The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 will be played today on Sunday, 19 March 2023.
The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match 2023 will start at 1:30 pm IST.
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match 2023 will be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
The India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023 will be live telecasted today on the Star Sports Network.
