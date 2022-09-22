New ICC Playing Conditions Put the Onus on Players To Speed Up and Be Fair

It is that time of the year again when the International Cricket Council (ICC) implements changes to the playing conditions that is in force for all international cricket.

These are minor tweaks that will come into force from 1 October 2022 and will hopefully add to the zip in the game. A big World Cup is coming up in a month’s time, so these changes come at the right time and give enough lead-in time for sides to prepare accordingly.

The underlying focus of the changes to the playing conditions are two-fold:

· Speed up the game

· Prevent players from taking undue advantage