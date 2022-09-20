ICC Announces Changes to Playing Conditions, Saliva Ban Made Permanent

In a statement on the use of saliva to polish the ball, ICC said, "This prohibition has been in place for over two years in international cricket as a Covid-related temporary measure and it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent."

On the issue of unfair movement by the fielding side, the new ICC rule says, "Any unfair and deliberate movement while the bowler is running in to bowl could now result in the umpire awarding five penalty runs to the batting side, in addition to a call of 'dead ball'."

The other rule changes that will come into effect from 1 October 2022 are: