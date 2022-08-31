Asia Cup: India and Pakistan Fined for Slow Over-rate in Their Group A Clash

India and Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets during Sunday's match after time allowances were taken into consideration.