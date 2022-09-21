Suryakumar Yadav Overtakes Babar Azam in T20 Batting Rankings, Nears First Place

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav made further inroads in the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, as he overtook Pakistani skipper Babar Azam to claim the third position.

In the recent ICC rankings, Yadav is occupying third place with a rating of 780, while a rating of 771 has kept Babar Azam out of the top three. Yadav now has Aiden Markram in his sights, as the South African batter is second with a rating of 792.

Though Babar Azam has been demoted, his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan is still the number one T20I batter in men's cricket. The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter is the owner of pole position with a rating of 825.