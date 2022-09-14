SC Allows BCCI To Modify Mandatory Cooling-Off Period for Administrators

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 14 September, allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to modify the mandatory cooling-off clause for the board's administrators.

The cooling off period will now kick in only if the office-bearer completes two consecutive terms in their position.

The apex court's ruling is set to pave way for extensions in tenure of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

