SC Allows BCCI To Modify Mandatory Cooling-Off Period for Administrators

The Quint
Sports
Published:

The Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, 14 September allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to modify the mandatory cooling-off clause for the Board's administrators.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 14 September, allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to modify the mandatory cooling-off clause for the board's administrators.

The cooling off period will now kick in only if the office-bearer completes two consecutive terms in their position.

The apex court's ruling is set to pave way for extensions in tenure of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

