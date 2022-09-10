ECB Chair Richard Thompson Expresses Desire to Host IPL Matches in England

"The first step will be friendlies and exhibition matches. We want to get them going, maybe even this year if we make progress as we are doing with the pandemic. It has to be Covid-safe, of course. We have to bang the drum for our city, and sport is one way to do this."

Surrey and the MCC, who own Lord's, have said that hosting IPL matches would be great for the sport in the country. "We support the Mayor of London's ambitions to bring the Indian Premier League to London and are keen to work with the administration to make this a reality," they said.

"The incredible energy, diversity and passion of the crowds at both our venues during the Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 demonstrated London's extraordinary potential as a home for global games."

"Following in the footsteps of the NFL and MLB by bringing one of the world's largest leagues to the capital, would be a hugely exciting project for our city and the wider game in this country," they added.