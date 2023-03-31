Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: How To Watch IPL 2023 Live

The 2023 Indian Premier League is set to kick off with a blockbuster opening match between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cricket fans in India cannot wait to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 on Friday, 31 March. We have all the latest details about the IPL match for you.

The Hardik Pandya-led side performed incredibly well in its maiden season last year. Chennai Super Kings is set to look for a fresh start. Both teams will try to play their best in the first match of the season today, Friday. Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 on Friday.