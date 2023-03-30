WWE WrestleMania 39: Date, Time & Live Streaming; How To Watch in India?

WWE WrestleMania 39 Date, Time: Live Streaming and More Details.
(Photo: wwe.com)
The WWE WrestleMania 39, a two-night premium event will take place on Saturday, 1 April and Sunday, 2 April, at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium.
In the main event called Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, a WWE Wrestle Mania 38 winner will take on Cody Rhodes, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner.
The list of participants in The Show of Shows include John Cena, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, the Uso brothers, Mysterio, Gunther, the likes of Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.
Let us read about WWE WrestleMania 39 date, time, live streaming, telecast, and other details.
Here is the date and time of WWE WrestleMania 39 in India and the US.
India: 2 and 3 April 2023 at 5.30 am IST.
United States: 1 and 2 April 2023 at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT.
The live streaming of WWE WrestleMania 39 in India will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
The WWE WrestleMania 39 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India
The WrestleMania 39 live streaming and telecast will be available on Peacock.
In the United States, the WrestleMania 39 tickets can be booked online through Vivid Seats (vividseats.com).
Here is the list of matches that will take place in the WrestleMania 39.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley.
Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs Asuka
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar vs Omos
Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul
United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena
Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL
Edge vs Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre
