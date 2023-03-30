IPL 2023: Gujarat Start Title Defence Against Dhoni's CSK in Friday's Opener



For Chennai, it is also a time to take a fresh guard after the captaincy swap and a ninth-place finish last year. With many people expecting this season to be the last for M.S Dhoni as a player-cum-captain in the CSK yellow, it will make the team more determined to give its best on the field.



The return of Deepak Chahar, who missed last year due to a back injury, will serve as a huge boost for Chennai, especially when it comes to bowling in the Power-play. But they need to figure out who will be their death-overs bowlers, especially with away matches like Friday's game.



With Mukesh Choudhary a doubtful starter due to back injury, and the Sri Lanka duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, plus South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala arriving only after April 8 due to international commitments, CSK need to see who are their death overs bowlers.



In terms of batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad's opening with Devon Conway is a no-brainer. With Robin Uthappa retiring, it will be interesting to see who will be the Indian batter in the line-up apart from Dhoni himself. Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali are fine all-rounders who can win matches on their batting abilities.



Overall, IPL 2023 is set for a glittering start through a highly-anticipated clash between a captain aiming to prove that last season's triumph wasn't a fluke and a senior statesman calmly going about his way with an eye on glory and make the potential last-dance a memorable one.