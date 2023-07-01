Dhruv Jurel | MS Dhoni Said 'Doing Boring Things Will Earn You Success in Life'

You had the opportunity of meeting your idol, MS Dhoni . What was the experience like, and what did you discuss?

I met him last year itself, but couldn’t speak a word. For five minutes, I just kept staring at him. The aura he has created in the last 20 years is incredible.

This year, I had the chance to talk to him. Being a fanboy, I was very nervous, but somehow gathered the courage to go up to him and say ‘Hello sir, I am a huge fan. I just want to ask you how you are so consistent in that number six or seven role. Since it’s very difficult to bat in that position and score runs, what rules do you follow?’

Dhoni sir’s simple reply was ‘Dhruv, I’ll tell you one thing - If you’re batting at six or seven, the most important aspect is having faith in yourself. Just stick to your plan A. The fancy shots like the lap shot and reverse sweep might look glamorous, but don’t try to play those all the time. Being a finisher, your job is to score as many runs as possible, and not throw your wicket away cheaply. I know this sounds boring, but doing boring things repeatedly will give you success in life. Just follow the basics.’

He also said that a finisher’s role is unappreciated, because if you don’t score runs, people will always criticise, despite not knowing how difficult the challenges are in this position. I think his advice helped me a lot in improving my game.