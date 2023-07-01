Dhruv Jurel | MS Dhoni Said 'Doing Boring Things Will Earn You Success in Life'

IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel opens up on his journey, ambitions and the famous meeting with MS Dhoni.
(Photo: The Quint/BCCI)
Had it not been for his friends, Dhruv Jurel might not have started playing cricket. Once determined to serve the nation from the frontlines, by dealing with enemies' attacks, the 22-year-old indomitable batter is not preparing to serve his nation on 22 yards instead, dealing with attacks from the opposition bowlers.
Hailing from Agra, the unflinching youngster made his mark with 152 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, coming at an exemplary strike rate of 172.73. Speaking to The Quint from the sidelines of Red Bull Campus Cricket, he spoke about the experience of rubbing shoulders with icons, and how he is planning to ensure his exponential growth curve never sees a dip.
Here are excerpts from the interview:
Hailing from an Army background, how did you get into cricket?
I have always wanted to join the army. My father served the nation for about 20 years, and I was very fascinated by the special forces. My goal has always been to get into the National Defence Academy (NDA), but then a friend got into cricket and I followed along. This is how my story started.
When Rajasthan Royals picked you in the 2022 auction, what was the feeling like?
I was super excited and very happy when I got picked by Rajasthan Royals but I knew I will get the opportunity to share the dressing room with legends like Jos, Sanju bhai and Yuzu bhai. I got to learn a lot from them last year, which ultimately helped me a lot this season.
You could not get a single opportunity in IPL 2022. During this phase, did you any conversations with your coach, Kumar Sangakkara?
After being benched for a whole season in 2022, Sanga sir explicitly told me that I have to play the role of a finisher in this team, and I have to work really hard to be prepared for the occasion. So, I utilised the off-season well by getting myself ready. I was constantly in touch with the management staff about what should be done, and constantly shared videos of my batting with them, for review.
Dhruv Jurel did not get a single opportunity in IPL 2022.
The role you play in – as a specialised finisher – involves a lot of pressure. Is that something you cherish, and take in your stride?
Pressure definitely brings the best out of me. If you are an opener, no one really praises you until you finish the match for your team. Even if you score a century and your team loses, it is of no use.
But as a finisher, I have the chance of winning the match for my team. So, it is a very rewarding position, but at the same time, it is also a very thankless position. When you are batting at number six or seven, you have no idea about how the bowler is bowling, how many variations he has up his sleeve, and how the wicket is playing. You just have to go out and do the job for your side. It is thankless, but with practice, it eventually becomes easy.
We have seen many players struggle to adapt to the role of an impact player, but you were among the few exceptions. What worked in your favour?
To be honest, I was not thinking about the pressure of being an impact player at all. After being benched last year, I had worked very hard for around seven months, and was just super excited to play.
I am a big believer in visualisation and manifestation. I play scenarios in my head, where I imagine the stadium is cheering for me and I am hitting sixes all around the ground. I just said to myself that I am experiencing one of those situations, but in reality, so there should not be any pressure at all as I have faced it multiple times previously.
You had the opportunity of meeting your idol, MS Dhoni. What was the experience like, and what did you discuss?
I met him last year itself, but couldn’t speak a word. For five minutes, I just kept staring at him. The aura he has created in the last 20 years is incredible.
This year, I had the chance to talk to him. Being a fanboy, I was very nervous, but somehow gathered the courage to go up to him and say ‘Hello sir, I am a huge fan. I just want to ask you how you are so consistent in that number six or seven role. Since it’s very difficult to bat in that position and score runs, what rules do you follow?’
Dhoni sir’s simple reply was ‘Dhruv, I’ll tell you one thing - If you’re batting at six or seven, the most important aspect is having faith in yourself. Just stick to your plan A. The fancy shots like the lap shot and reverse sweep might look glamorous, but don’t try to play those all the time. Being a finisher, your job is to score as many runs as possible, and not throw your wicket away cheaply. I know this sounds boring, but doing boring things repeatedly will give you success in life. Just follow the basics.’
He also said that a finisher’s role is unappreciated, because if you don’t score runs, people will always criticise, despite not knowing how difficult the challenges are in this position. I think his advice helped me a lot in improving my game.
Is batting with same aggression against every bowler Dhruv Jurel's modus operandi?
My mentality is that I watch the ball, not the bowler. Irrespective of how good the bowler is, at the end of the day, he is throwing the ball, not himself. As I mentioned before, my preparation over the last six or seven months helped me gain confidence. So, I was ready to take on any and every bowler.
Which is your favourite knock from IPL 2023?
None other than my debut knock against Punjab Kings. I actually did not realise I had played such a good knock at that time, because I was completely in the zone, with the crowd cheering for me. The best part about that knock was that six I hit over covers, off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling. I think it is among the best shots I played this season.
Before attaining fame in IPL, you were a part of the Indian U19 squad for the 2020 World Cup. Albeit the campaign did not yield a silverware, would you consider it a significant learning curve in your career?
I don’t want to recall that tournament, honestly, because it brings back agonising memories. I remember after we lost the final against Bangladesh, a coach told me that I might go on to play IPL and for the Indian senior team, but I will never forget that defeat.
I did not pay much attention to the statement then, but now, I can say that it was nothing but the truth. Winning the World Cup could have been the biggest achievement in our careers. We were playing fearless cricket and had not lost any game apart from that final. It just wasn’t our day, and it is a day that will haunt some of us forever.
You and Yashasvi Jaiswal – another young batting prodigy in Rajasthan Royals – go a long way back. How is your bond with him?
Yashasvi and I share a great bond. When I first made it to the Indian U19 team, he was my roommate. I didn’t know him previously, but we ended up becoming the best of friends.
People don’t know this, but Yashasvi has an evil laugh. He is a chilled guy, but at the same time, he is amazingly competent. Yashasvi practices a lot, for hours and hours on the stretch, and the results speak for themselves. Seeing him smack bowlers all around the park in IPL 2023 made me proud, and I am confident he will do the same in the Indian jersey very soon.
From India U19 to Rajasthan Royals: Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Barring Yashasvi, who else do you share a great connection with, in the RR setup?
Riyan Parag and Navdeep Saini are my other closest friends, because we share the same mentality and thoughts. I prefer their company.
Now that IPL 2023 is a thing of the past, what is your next target?
I am now fully focusing on the upcoming domestic season. It is not very easy to move out of the IPL mode and get into the groove for domestic games, so I am trying to master the art of switching between white-ball and red-ball cricket.
