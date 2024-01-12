‘My Job Is To Give 100%’: Axar Eyes T20 World Cup Spot With Good Show In IPL

India has just two more T20Is in the pipeline before the World Cup, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States. Axar is mindful of the intense competition for a spot on the Indian team.

"Yeah, we are going to play the last two T20Is before the World Cup, and then we have the IPL. I know there is a lot of competition out there (for a WC spot in India team), but my competition is to myself, and I just want to focus on adding to my skill sets," he added.