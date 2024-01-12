‘Wanted to Apply What I Learn From Dhoni’, Says Shivam Dube After 60 Against Afg

Shivam Dube has attributed the change in his attitude and approach to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, following a match-winning performance of 60 off 40 balls in India's six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20I.

Dube, who returned to the T20I XI for the first time since the Asian Games in October last year, showcased stellar performance with a half-century and bowling figures of 1 for 9 to headline India's 1-0 lead in three-match series.