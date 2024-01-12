‘Wanted to Apply What I Learn From Dhoni’, Says Shivam Dube After 60 Against Afg

ShivamDube with CSK captain MS Dhoni.
Image: CSK
Shivam Dube has attributed the change in his attitude and approach to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, following a match-winning performance of 60 off 40 balls in India's six-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the first T20I.
Dube, who returned to the T20I XI for the first time since the Asian Games in October last year, showcased stellar performance with a half-century and bowling figures of 1 for 9 to headline India's 1-0 lead in three-match series.
Dubey mentioned that the support from both Dhoni and the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, provides him with the confidence to excel in his performances.
"Both allow me to bat higher in the order. There's a lot of work to be done and I know they will back me and want me to do well. So, that makes me feel a lot more positive," he said.
"After that, I bowled a lot in domestic cricket too so things kept improving. I was able to find the right areas and also generated decent pace."
