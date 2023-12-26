Robin Minz: A Dhoni Fan’s Trek From Gilli Danda To Being IPL’s 1st Tribal Player

“Aur poochiye mat, sir. Subah se media waale lagey huye hain. Bas thoda waqt dijiye, hum yahaan airport mein mithaai baant kar baat karte hain. (Media has been after me since morning. Just give me some time, I will speak to you after distributing sweets at the airport),” said a frenetic Francis Xavier Minz, while speaking to The Quint.

The process – if one can call it that – which he has been enduring since the last few days, has been experienced by fathers of every cricketer who went from obscurity to fame overnight. With rags-to-riches narratives being rife, innumerable interviews, and regurgitation of the same answers, were par for the course.