Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs Afg, 1st T20I: Shivam Dube’s All-Round Show Propels India to Victory

#INDvsAFG | #ShivamDube scored 60 runs, while also picking up a wicket.

IANS
Published
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a dazzling display of cricket prowess, India kickstarted their 2024 T20 World Cup preparations with a resounding six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Celebrating coach Rahul Dravid's 51st birthday, India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, triumphed where all-rounder Shivam Dube stole the spotlight.

Dube's stellar performance showcased his versatility, making a strong case as Hardik Pandya's backup. With the ball, he scalped a crucial wicket, dismissing Afghanistan's captain Ibrahim Zadran with finesse. But it was with the bat that Dube truly shone, anchoring the innings with a career-best 60 runs, guiding India to victory with 15 balls to spare.
Also Read

Domestic Cricket Maestro Abhimanyu Easwaran, On The Cusp of International Debut

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Jitesh Sharma, known for his explosive finishes in the IPL, entered the fray early in the ninth over and contributed impressive 31 off 20 balls. Axar Patel, stepping into the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, played a pivotal role with his darting deliveries, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-2.

In a strategic move, Kuldeep Yadav was rested, giving Washington Sundar an opportunity. Washington's economical spells in chilly conditions, showcased his versatility in different phases of the innings.

As the contest unfolded, Rohit Sharma's decision to stick with Washington in the penultimate over proved crucial, despite a challenging grip for spinners. Washington's steady performance, coupled with a missed chance for a tough return catch, added to the drama of a tightly contested match.

Also Read

Ind vs Afg: Dravid Dismisses Talk Over Ishan's Absence Due to Disciplinary Issue

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rohit Sharma Joins Wyatt, Healy & Perry in Elite List

Rohit Sharma's return as captain after a 14-month hiatus was marked by a mix-up with Shubman Gill, resulting in his run-out. However, the team's overall dominance and the successful chase of a modest 159-run target brought smiles to the Indian camp.

With the T20 World Cup looming in less than six months, India seized the opportunity to test their young talents. Players like Axar Patel, who claimed 2 wickets for 23 runs, and Jitesh Sharma, delivering a fine cameo, showcased their mettle, contributing to India's triumph and taking a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

Rohit Sharma etched his name in history, becoming the first cricketer to achieve 100 T20I wins, joining an elite group alongside England's Dani Wyatt and Australia's Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×