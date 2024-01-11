India vs Afg, 1st T20I: Shivam Dube’s All-Round Show Propels India to Victory

Jitesh Sharma, known for his explosive finishes in the IPL, entered the fray early in the ninth over and contributed impressive 31 off 20 balls. Axar Patel, stepping into the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, played a pivotal role with his darting deliveries, finishing with figures of 4-0-23-2.

In a strategic move, Kuldeep Yadav was rested, giving Washington Sundar an opportunity. Washington's economical spells in chilly conditions, showcased his versatility in different phases of the innings.

As the contest unfolded, Rohit Sharma's decision to stick with Washington in the penultimate over proved crucial, despite a challenging grip for spinners. Washington's steady performance, coupled with a missed chance for a tough return catch, added to the drama of a tightly contested match.