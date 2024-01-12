Ind vs Eng: Dhruv Jurel Picked in India Squad for First 2 Tests, No Ishan Kishan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member Indian squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England. Dhruv Jurel has earned his maiden national team call-up, whilst Ishan Kishan does not feature in the squad.

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Uttar Pradesh, Jurel has played first-class matches, wherein he has scored 790 runs at an average of 46.47. In the first match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he accumulated 63 runs against Kerala.