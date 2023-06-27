ICC World Cup 2023: Kolkata To Host One S/F but Here’s Why India May Not Play It

ICC World Cup 2023: India are unlikely to feature in the semi-final in Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
The schedule for 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was officially unveiled on 27 June, with the competition set to run from 5 October to 19 November, across ten venues in India.
Three of those venues – Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium – have been finalised as the hosts of the three knockout matches.
ICC World Cup 2023 Knockout Schedule:
14 November – Semi-Final 1 (1st Place vs 4th Place), Mumbai
15 November – Semi-Final 2 (2nd Place vs 3rd Place), Kolkata
19 November – Final (Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2), Ahmedabad
However, despite being given the hosting rights of a semi-final match, fans from Kolkata are unlikely to see India featuring in that game, owing to a provision stated by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
ICC have mentioned that should India qualify for the semis, they will play their semi-final match in Mumbai, and not in Kolkata. The second and third-ranked teams from the league stage are scheduled to play their semi-final match in Kolkata, but even if they end up in either of these two positions, Rohit Sharma's men will still be playing in Mumbai.
ICC World Cup 2023: Provisions for knockout games.
However, despite the rule reducing India's chances of playing the semi-final at Eden Gardens considerably, it is still not nil.
Should India and Pakistan meet in the semi-finals – for which they'll have to finish either as second and third, or first and fourth – the match will be held in Kolkata, irrespective of the positions.
