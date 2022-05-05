Journo Threatening Players: How Did It Get to This? What Steps Can BCCI Take?

It all started on 25 February, when Wriddhiman Saha tweeted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation, where a nameless ‘respected journalist’ had threatened him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then appointed a three-member committee, consisting of vice president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, and councillor Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, to investigate.

On 5 March, Boria Majumdar posted an elaborate video, identifying himself as the ‘respected journalist’ from Saha’s tweet, presenting his version, and announcing a potential lawsuit against Saha.

On conclusion of the BCCI's investigation, the board banned Majumdar for two years. For this period, he will not have accreditations for matches in India, be allowed to interview cricketers registered with the BCCI, or have access to cricket facilities of the BCCI or its member associations.