BCCI Ban Boria: No Stadium Access, Interviews With Indian Cricketers for 2 Yrs

The BCCI has decided to ban Boria Majumdar for two years following their internal investigation after Wriddhiman Saha complained of receiving threats from the journalist earlier this year.

The board had constituted a three-member committee comprising BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and councillor Prabhtej Singh Bhatia to look into the matter and finalise the sanctions.

In an email sent by board CEO Hemang Amin to the members, it says 'The BCCI committee considered the submissions by both Mr Saha and Mr Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation'.

It also mentions that the committee was constituted with 'the key issues for deliberation being to ascertain if the messages sent by the journalist were in the nature of threat and intimidation'.