Wriddhiman Saha Issue Presents BCCI With Opportunity to Set Its House in Order

Most big problems started as small, easily addressed items. By not addressing them, you allowed them to grow into big issues.

This line sits perfectly with the ongoing saga around Wriddhiman Saha.

The former or rather current India wicket-keeper shook the cricket ecosystem when he accused a journalist of threatening him. His screenshots on Twitter drew support from a number of former cricketers and media.

There was enough hue and cry, but Saha stepped back and announced that he would not be naming the journalist just this once!