Boria Majumdar Admits He Sent the Texts to Saha, Says Suing Him for Defamation

Boria Majumdar claims Saha doctored the screenshot to 'garner public sympathy and play the perfect victim card'.
Boria Majumdar, in an eight and a half minute long video, admitted to being the journalist who sent Wriddhiman Saha the tweets that the cricketer shared screenshots of online. However, the journalist claims Saha doctored the post, and he will now be suing the wicket-keeper for defamation.
'Wriddhiman says I had threatened him, I had not. If he felt so anguished from that day, he couldn’t have put out the tweet on the 13th, when the message was sent. It was a day of celebration for him, as he had got a bid of Rs 2 crore (in the IPL auction). He waited till the 19th, when he was dropped from the Indian team, doctored the message and put it out in a manner at 10:12 at night so as to garner public sympathy and play the perfect victim card,' says Boria in the video.
Boria's post came on the same day Wriddhiman Saha spoke to the BCCI's three-member committee appointed to investigate the matter. The board's vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the three members part of the committee and following his meeting with them, Saha told he media he had shared 'everything I know' about the matter.
'I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries,' Saha said after the meeting.
While Saha had yet not publicly named Boria Majumdar, the journalist in his video admitted that it was indeed him.
'I had been deeply anguish by what has transpired in the last few weeks and that’s because Wriddhiman Saha has fabricated, doctored and manipulated screenshots and has put it out in the public domain trying to implicate me and garner public sympathy in the process,' says Boria in the video.
Boria then goes onto share his phone's screenshot from the conversation that Saha shared and goes onto say, 'You will that he has deliberately blurred the date, he has deliberately omitted the dates and he has deliberately inserted a missed call as part of the chat trying to give people the impression that it is a continuous chat'.
