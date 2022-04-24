Boria Majumdar Found Guilty of Intimidating Wriddhiman Saha, Two Year Ban Likely
According to an Indian Express report, the BCCI has found Boria Majumdar guilty of intimidating Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha over an interview. The board is likely to impose a two-year ban on the talk show host over the same.
The ban means that the state units of the Indian cricket board will not allow him inside stadiums. An official told the newspaper, "we will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won't be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him."
What Has Happened So Far?
The incident had come to light when Saha shared screenshots of a conversation where Majumdar said, "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this."
Saha shared his tweet without naming Majumdar, saying that after all his contributions to cricket, this is what he has to face from a ‘respected’ journalist.
Later, Majumdar shared a post admitting that he was the journalist who had intimidated Saha. However, he said that the cricketer had doctored and tampered the screenshots and that he would sue him for defamation. He said that he had requested BCCI for a fair hearing.
After Saha had talked about this, the cricket fraternity stood up in solidarity for him. Ravi Shastri, former India coach, asked BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to dive into the matter. Following this, the BCCI had formed a committee to probe the allegation.
