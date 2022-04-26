Boria Majumdar and Indian Cricket’s Latest Saga

Who is Boria Majumdar?

Hailing from the Sourav Ganguly’s home town, Kolkata, Boria Majumdar is a historian and journalist, who has been active in cricket journalism for more than a decade. Well known for having co-authored Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography, Playing It My Way, with the great man himself, Majumdar was often seen moderating panel discussions with the who’s who from the world of cricket.

The journalist, who has written a couple of other books on cricket as well, has also covered the Olympics and is believed to have done a Doctorate of Philosophy on the Social History of Indian Cricket from coveted Oxford University in October 2000.

He was previously associated with the media house India Today, but recently launched his own YouTube platform, RevSportz, where he does match analysis and interviews sports personalities. The journalist is also well known for his close ties with the likes of Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sunil Gavaskar, among many other greats.

However, this is not the first time Majumdar has had a falling-out with a cricketer. In August 2020, Majumdar had an altercation with the Australian women’s team stalwart Alyssa Healy, who was not very pleased with the way the Women’s T20 Challenge was scheduled because the dates clashed with the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia. A heated exchange followed, with Majumdar trying to justify the BCCI’s choice of dates while Healy questioned the clash of dates of the two tournaments.

While that was one episode, a year later, when India was in England for a Test series and the final game at Manchester had to be postponed due to COVID-19 hitting the visitors camp, there was another untoward incident, this time with his India Today colleague Vikrant Gupta. The duo had engaged in a heated war of words on air about who was to blame for the COVID-19 situation in the Indian camp.