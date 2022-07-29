Sindhu, Manpreet Carry Flag as 2022 CWG Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony

In the 'Parade of Nations', as per CWG tradition, Australia, being the host of the last Games, entered first during the Parade, followed by the rest of the Oceania region.

Then, other countries made their way into the arena in alphabetical order from their respective regions.

The countries from Africa, America, Asia, the Caribbean followed, and then came the turn of 2010 Games host India, with double Olympics medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh leading the contingent out amid loud cheers from the stands.

Again, as is the norm, hosts England entered last with "We will, we will rock you" playing in the background.