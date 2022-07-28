Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule of the Indian Contingent

CWG 2022: The Indian women's cricket team will start their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign on Friday.
Day 1 of action of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will get underway on Friday, 29 July, and a plethora of superstars from the Indian contingent will feature on the first day. All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be up against the mighty Aussies in their first group stage match.
Besides the cricketers, India's female hockey stars will also start their campaign on Friday, and given their exceptional show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the nation will have high hopes from Janneke Schopman’s team. Besides that, the youngest member of the contingent, 14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be seen in action on the opening day.
Men’s Pairs – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain
Men’s Triples – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh
Women’s Singles - Nayanmoni Saikia
Women’s Fours – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia
Men’s Team Qualifiers – Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Women’s Team Qualifiers – Diya Chitale, Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula
400m freestyle – Kushagra Rawat
100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj
100m backstroke S9 – Ashish Kumar
50m butterfly – Sajan Prakash
Group Stage – Australia vs India
Men’s – Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav
Women’s – Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan
Men’s 63.5 kg – Shiva Thapa
Men’s 67 kg – Rohit Tokas
Men’s 75 kg – Sumit Kundu
Men’s 80 kg – Ashish Kumar
14-year-old Anahat Singh will be in action on Friday.
Men’s singles – Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh
Women’s singles – Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh
Mixed Team (Group Stage) – India vs Pakistan
Women’s Group Stage – India vs Ghana
