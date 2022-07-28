'We're Excited': Smriti Mandhana on Women's Cricket Debut at Commonwealth Games

Women's cricket will be making its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and it will be played in the T20 format. The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Smriti Mandhana has been named her deputy.

The 15-member team faced a minor setback before their departure to Birmingham, with two members of the team testing positive for COVID. However, that hasn't dampened the spirits of the squad, which will be participating in a multi-sports event for the first time.

"We are all really excited to be part of the CWG for the first time. Women's cricket being a part of the event isn't really something we had expected. And to have it happen...we all were really happy about it," she said.

"Frankly, I don't know what to expect, because when you go for a World Cup or a series, you know what to expect. But here, many other sports are also played. So, I don't know what to expect from it and I can't even ask anyone what we should expect, because there's no one else who's had this experience," Smriti told The Quint.