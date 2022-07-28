ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule of the Indian Contingent

CWG 2022 Check out Day 1 schedule of India, as the Indian women's cricket team will be in action

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Olympic Sports
2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule of the Indian Contingent
Day 1 of action of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will get underway on Friday, 29 July, and a plethora of superstars from the Indian contingent will feature on the first day. All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be up against the mighty Aussies in their first group stage match.

Besides the cricketers, India's female hockey stars will also start their campaign on Friday, and given their exceptional show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the nation will have high hopes from Janneke Schopman’s team. Besides that, the youngest member of the contingent, 14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be seen in action on the opening day.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 1

Lawn Bowl – Starts at 1 PM

  • Men’s Pairs – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain

  • Men’s Triples – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh

  • Women’s Singles - Nayanmoni Saikia

  • Women’s Fours – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia

Table Tennis – Starts at 2 PM

  • Men’s Team Qualifiers – Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

  • Women’s Team Qualifiers – Diya Chitale, Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula

Four-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Manika Batra will be competing in the women's team qualifiers

Image: IANS

Swimming – Starts at 3 PM

  • 400m freestyle – Kushagra Rawat

  • 100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj

  • 100m backstroke S9 – Ashish Kumar

  • 50m butterfly – Sajan Prakash

Cricket – Starts at 3:30 PM

  • Group Stage – Australia vs India

Triathlon – Starts at 3:30 PM

  • Men’s – Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav

  • Women’s – Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan

Boxing – Starts at 4:30 PM

  • Men’s 63.5 kg – Shiva Thapa

  • Men’s 67 kg – Rohit Tokas

  • Men’s 75 kg – Sumit Kundu

  • Men’s 80 kg – Ashish Kumar

14-year-old Anahat Singh will be in action on Friday. 

(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

Squash – Starts at 4:30 PM

  • Men’s singles – Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh

  • Women’s singles – Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Badminton – Starts at 6:30 PM

  • Mixed Team (Group Stage) – India vs Pakistan

Hockey – Starts at 6:30 PM

  • Women’s Group Stage – India vs Ghana

