Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule of the Indian Contingent

Day 1 of action of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will get underway on Friday, 29 July, and a plethora of superstars from the Indian contingent will feature on the first day. All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be up against the mighty Aussies in their first group stage match.

Besides the cricketers, India's female hockey stars will also start their campaign on Friday, and given their exceptional show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the nation will have high hopes from Janneke Schopman’s team. Besides that, the youngest member of the contingent, 14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be seen in action on the opening day.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 1