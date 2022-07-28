‘I Feel It’s Wrong’: Anjum Moudgil on Shooting’s Exclusion From CWG 2022

Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil admitted it felt bad initially knowing that shooting won't be a part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Commonwealth Games has always been a ‘Shangri-la’ of sorts for Indian shooters who have won 135 medals for the country so far in the quadrennial event. 135, out of a total 503 Commonwealth medals, is no small amount and it offers a clear picture of shooting’s contribution to Indian sport.
Hence, it is no surprise that the news regarding the exclusion of shooting and archery from the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham did not sit well with the Indian players and fans alike.
With the Games soon to commence, The Quint caught up with World No 1 in 50m Rifle 3 position, and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Anjum Moudgil, to know her thoughts regarding the sport's exclusion.
Here are the excerpts from the interview with the 28-year-old Indian shooter -
How unexpected was it to hear that shooting won’t be a part of the Commonwealth Games 2022? Was it almost unbelievable for you to think that a host country could just drop as competitive a sport as shooting?
Yes, it was very unexpected getting to know that shooting was not part of the Commonwealth Games, especially in Birmingham, because shooting as a sport is very famous in England and Britishers are quite good with it. So, it was a shock.
It really felt bad that we won’t be able to compete as a nation in the Commonwealth Games and the craze that people in India have for the Games. Also, as athletes, we love shooting in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games...any game is good.
I really wanted to just push myself for the Commonwealth Games but we knew it beforehand, so we took it as it is and are now just focusing on what’s next.
Traditionally, India has won most medals in shooting at the Commonwealth Games, compared to any other sport – 135. Was it a little disappointing to see that our federation could not get the Birmingham OC to overturn the decision?
Shooting has really won a lot of medals (for India) at the Commonwealth Games, and I feel this could be the reason that they dropped shooting from the Games in Birmingham maybe.
There was a controversy earlier that it might be just to make India not increase their medal tally. So, that is the reason maybe. We don’t really know. However, I don’t know what can influence an organising committee (OC) to put a game back on the calendars.
I don’t really know how that works but it’s sad that after repeated tries from all the federations across the world, the Games were not added and it’s just sad. For us athletes, there should not be any discrimination based on a sport. Every game is different, so I really feel it’s not good. As athletes, we just love to play.
Seeing how you and a lot of other shooters are at the peak of your performance, does this come as a bit of a setback? Especially after the Tokyo Olympics, it would’ve been a golden chance to prove critics wrong?
Yeah, post Olympics this is the first Games. It could have been a good platform for the shooters to perform and win medals for the country, sort of to get back the confidence, whoever needed it.
Personally, for me, doing well at the World Cup has really helped, and since we knew that the Commonwealth Games will not have shooting, it was long planned, and it really didn’t have too much of an effect on our training and schedule.
So, we were focusing on the Asian Games. Yes, the Asian Games getting postponed (due to Covid-19) did have an effect on our training, but the Commonwealth Games really did not matter as we knew beforehand. The World Championships is the major competition for us next.
There were calls for India to boycott this Commonwealth Games for the exclusion of archery and shooting. What were your thoughts on that?
I personally feel that it’s wrong they excluded shooting and archery. However, the whole Indian contingent boycotting the Games would not have been a good decision if it ever happened.
There are so many athletes from other sports who are training hard every single day to represent India in these Games and other games. So, just taking away their chance to win a medal just because some of us don’t have the opportunity is not fair.
So, I am happy the Indian contingent is there, and I am super supportive, cheering for them. Despite shooting and archery not being there, I am sure we will be there on the top of the medal tally.
What does this mean for the future of shooting as a competitive sport in the Commonwealth Games/in general?
It feels a bit doubtful to think about shooting in the Commonwealth Games or otherwise in general. We have heard a couple of things...you know, because of shootings all around, lot of controversies related to weapons and ammunitions.
Also, shooting being pulled out from the major Games, it feels like maybe the sport won't be there for a long time. It’s a bit dicey but then as an athlete, I just focus on myself and what’s next.
I will just focus on my next competition, my next goal, rather than really worrying whether this is there in a couple of years or not. Whatever it is now, let’s just use that to the best.
Your message to the 200-plus athletes who are now in Birmingham to compete?
To all the 200-plus athletes in Birmingham, I would really like to wish you the best of health – mental and physical. I really wish you achieve whatever you have trained for. You achieve that, and perform better than you have while training. All the best Team!