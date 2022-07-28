Manpreet Named India’s Flagbearer Along With Sindhu for Commonwealth Games 2022

The men's hockey team captain, Manpreet Singh, was named as the flag bearer by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for Team India during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham in 2022, along with shuttler PV Sindhu.

When the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee informed the IOA that two Flagbearers - one male and one female - must be named by each nation for the Opening Ceremony, the IOA decided to name Singh, who led the Indian men's hockey team to a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.